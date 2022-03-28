Volusia County Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz won’t renew his contract in December

Volusia County Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz has announced he will be leaving his post at the end of the year.

Scott Fritz has led the district since December 2019, and his three-year contract was supposed to expire this December.

But in an email to staff on Monday, Fritz says he will not extend his contract.

He calls his time with the district, “the greatest experience” in his three decades in public schools despite the challenges of the COVID pandemic.

The school board debated whether to extend Fritz’s contract for another three years last month, ultimately ratifying it just a week ago.

At that meeting, members of the staff and the public offered mixed reviews of his performance.