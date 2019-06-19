 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Volusia County Schools Chooses an Interim Superintendent

by (WMFE)
Egnor has been an assistant principal in Volusia County for more than a decade. He replaces ousted superintendent Tom Russell. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Volusia County Schools has a new interim superintendent.

Tim Egnor was picked by the school board yesterday. 

Egnor has been an assistant principal in Volusia County for more than a decade. He replaces ousted superintendent Tom Russell.

School Board Chair Carl Persis says Egnor’s first priority will be tackling the teacher shortage.

“What he will want to do is first get a handle on where we are with the hiring of our teachers so that we have all positions filled by the start of the school year. We have our students returning on August 12.”

Other challenges facing Egnor: a $10 million dollar budget deficit.

Volusia United Educators’ President Elizabeth Albert says he’ll also have to work with teachers to address changes to curricula, start times, new computer systems, and mental health training. 

“We have so many things coming at us. And the fact that he recognizes that and identifies that as a priority is very significant to us.”

Egnor’s contract is expected to be approved by the board on June 25. If it is, he will start his position July 1. 

Then the board will work with the Florida School Boards Association to conduct a search for a permanent replacement as Egnor says he only wants to serve on a temporary basis.

