Volusia County Schools Chooses an Interim Superintendent

Volusia County Schools has a new interim superintendent.

Tim Egnor was picked by the school board yesterday.

Egnor has been an assistant principal in Volusia County for more than a decade. He replaces ousted superintendent Tom Russell.

School Board Chair Carl Persis says Egnor’s first priority will be tackling the teacher shortage.

“What he will want to do is first get a handle on where we are with the hiring of our teachers so that we have all positions filled by the start of the school year. We have our students returning on August 12.”

Other challenges facing Egnor: a $10 million dollar budget deficit.

Volusia United Educators’ President Elizabeth Albert says he’ll also have to work with teachers to address changes to curricula, start times, new computer systems, and mental health training.

“We have so many things coming at us. And the fact that he recognizes that and identifies that as a priority is very significant to us.”

Egnor’s contract is expected to be approved by the board on June 25. If it is, he will start his position July 1.

Then the board will work with the Florida School Boards Association to conduct a search for a permanent replacement as Egnor says he only wants to serve on a temporary basis.

