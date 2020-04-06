 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Volusia County is Getting Two Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Sites, Already has 2,500 Kits in Place

by (WMFE)

Photo: Markus Spiske @markusspiske

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Volusia County residents will soon be able to get tested for coronavirus at two drive-up testing sites. 

Republican State Representative David Santiago of Deltona says he’s working with private labs to get the sites up and running. 

Santiago says he wants to expand testing to people who don’t fit CDC guidelines for testing.

“I’m hoping that if someone has even minor symptoms or been exposed to someone who had COVID-19 that they’re eligible for the test.”

Santiago says the sites should be open by the start of next week at the latest. He says they will be located on the east and west sides of the county.

And he says they already have several thousand starter kits thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis.

“The governor’s office has been very helpful. They’ve sent an initial 2,500 kits to be a starter for us. That’s being delivered.”

Currently, testing can only be performed in the county at the office of a primary care physician. The physician needs to order a kit, perform the test, and then ship it to a state lab for processing.

The Florida Department of Health reports Volusia County has 151 cases of coronavirus in patients between the ages of 17 and 89. There have been two deaths and 35 hospitalizations.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ... Read Full Bio »

TOP