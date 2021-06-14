 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Volusia County Fire Near New Smyrna Beach is 90 Percent Contained

by (WMFE)

Photo: Florida Forest Service


The Possum Camp Road Fire that broke out in Volusia County is now 90 percent contained according to the Florida Forest Service.

The wildfire broke out late Saturday near New Smyrna Beach. The fire burned through the swamp but didn’t damage any homes or other structures in the area.

Crews conducted burnout operations to remove hazardous fuel and used helicopters to drop about 100 buckets of water on the fire. 

At its largest, the fire measured about 2,200 acres. 

Rain from Sunday and Monday’s storms helped firefighters contain the fire.

Firefighters are back out today to check for hot spots, improve containment lines and conduct 100 percent mop-up operations. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP