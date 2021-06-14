Volusia County Fire Near New Smyrna Beach is 90 Percent Contained

The Possum Camp Road Fire that broke out in Volusia County is now 90 percent contained according to the Florida Forest Service.



The wildfire broke out late Saturday near New Smyrna Beach. The fire burned through the swamp but didn’t damage any homes or other structures in the area.

Crews conducted burnout operations to remove hazardous fuel and used helicopters to drop about 100 buckets of water on the fire.

At its largest, the fire measured about 2,200 acres.

Rain from Sunday and Monday’s storms helped firefighters contain the fire.

Firefighters are back out today to check for hot spots, improve containment lines and conduct 100 percent mop-up operations.