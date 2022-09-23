Volusia County considers installing metal detectors in its public high schools

Next Tuesday, the Volusia County School Board will decide whether to approve new safety measures in the district including the installation of metal detectors.

If approved by the school board thirty metal detectors will be installed throughout the district’s high schools.

Volusia County School District spokesperson Angel Gomez says the metal detectors won’t be turned on during the day, but will be used after school as an added layer of protection.

“The intention of these metal detectors is to be used for extracurricular activities, after school events, athletic events, situations where we’re, the events that are bringing in big crowds. So, we’re able to provide that extra layer of safety and security for those who are attending the events.”

Gomez says there are already other safety measures in place during the school day.

“So that means that they’re not going to be set up anywhere in this school for students and staff to walk in as they arrive to school. Each and every day. We already have plenty of things that we’re doing for safety. But they will be available at each school in the event that they’re needed. So they’ll be used on a needed basis.”

The vote comes weeks after a threat temporarily closed down Mainland High School in Daytona Beach.