Visit Florida Expands Marketing Efforts To Rebound State’s Economy

by Robbie Gaffney (WFSU)

Photo: Joel de Vriend

Visit Florida is expanding its marketing efforts after the coronavirus severely impacted the state’s tourism industry.

The agency is hoping to convince tourists within driving distance of Florida to vacation in the Sunshine State. 

Visit Florida’s Staci Mellman says it’s the third phase of the campaign.

“We did launch phase two which promoted travel to in-state residents just in advance of Labor Day, right around the end of August and we expanded to nearby domestic drive markets for phase three on October 5th.”

Visit Florida is also running ads in international markets like Canada.


