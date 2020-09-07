 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Virus still throwing theme park attendance for a loop

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Travis Gergen

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — U.S. theme parks are still finding it tough to bring back guests this summer despite the wide number of safety measures they’ve put in place.

Attendance has been less than expected across the industry. And now there are worries over what the virus will bring this fall.

Some parks are reducing operating days, slashing ticket prices, and closing early for the year. Disney this week will begin cutting an hour or two from each day at its four Florida theme parks.

California’s parks have been closed since mid-March and are pushing the state to tell them when they can reopen.


