Central Florida News


Virus Rebels from France to Florida Flout Lockdown Practices

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Mika Baumeister @mbaumi

People from Europe to the U.S. are ignoring orders and recommendations to stay at home to help stop the coronavirus from spreading.

Now authorities around the world are urging them to start obeying and enforcement is up. The resisters are holding corona parties in Germany, going to beaches in France, Australia and Florida and taking farm animals for walks in Spain.

France has sent police to train stations to prevent people from heading to vacation homes. New York’s governor says there’s a problem with gatherings in New York City parks. He says more than half of the state’s infected people are from 18 to 49 years old.


