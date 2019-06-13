 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Virgin Trains USA Debates Stops Along the Route Between Orlando and Miami

by (WMFE)

Last month, Virgin Trains USA opened a station in Miami. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A planned passenger train connecting Miami, Orlando and Tampa is moving forward even as local elected officials raise concerns that the train is missing crucial stops.

Virgin Trains USA is also working on a line that would connect Orlando with West Palm Beach. That groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for June 24.

Virgin Trains USA engineer Adrian Share says the plan is to pick up passengers at the Orlando International Airport, make a stop at the Disney theme parks, and then head to downtown Tampa.

But Orange County Representative Betsy VanderLey wants the train to make one more stop: At the convention center.

She says people won’t take a train and then a bus or shuttle. They’ll just rent a car.

“It just sounds an awful lot like plans, trains, and automobiles. You fly in…you get on a train…then you get on a bus to get where you’re going. And I just wonder how many people will do that.”

Share said making a stop at the Convention Center would require the company to build miles of costly elevated rail.  

VanderLey also said she’s gotten complaints that the train wouldn’t make stops at other theme parks.

“Obviously we can’t support something that would play favorites of one private enterprise over another.”

Share says the company is in talks with other theme parks to centralize this stop.

Chair Jay Madara was also worried that Virgin may not have a sustainable business model because its rail lines can’t be used for both freight and passengers.

“Kind of putting the business man hat on. If ridership is falling short, I can see a time when you come back and you’ll need to diversify things to make things work. So that is a concern on the front end.”

Last month, Virgin Trains USA opened a station in Miami.

They’re now working on a line that would connect West Palm Beach and Orlando. The groundbreaking is scheduled for June 24 in Orlando.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

TOP