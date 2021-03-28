Viola’s Known Agenda prevails in Florida Derby at Gulfstream

Photo: AP
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Everything is going Vincent Viola’s way these days. He owns the Florida Panthers, and they’re well on their way to the Stanley Cup playoffs.
And he also owns Known Agenda, who is now well on his way to the Kentucky Derby.
Known Agenda ran away from the field in the Florida Derby on Saturday, and might keep on going all the way to Churchill Downs to start the Triple Crown season.
Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. guided Known Agenda to the win in the Grade 1, $750,000 race at Gulfstream Park, picking up 100 Kentucky Derby standings points — which will be more than enough to qualify him for that race in five weeks.
