Villages immunization site suspends appointments due to ‘national supply’

by (WMFE)
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a new mass vaccination site in The Villages Tuesday morning. Photo: DeSantis via Facebook

A new COVID-19 vaccination site in The Villages had to shut down over the weekend, leaving thousands of seniors with appointments but not shots.

The drive-thru site opened last Tuesday with a press conference as Gov. Ron DeSantis promoted a Seniors First approach.

Seventy-five hundred people with appointments to get their first dose in The Villages will have to wait.

They’ll be notified by email.

In a statement, Global Medical Response blamed “unforeseen circumstances surrounding the national supply of COVID-19 vaccines.”

The Colorado-based medical transport company is working with the state of Florida to immunize people in the huge retirement community.

And GMR wants to reassure those who have signed up that they will not lose their place in line. Its website continues to take registrations for the free vaccine.

The company is ready to restart immunizations when more doses are available.


