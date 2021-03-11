 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
VIDEO: The Early Days Of The Pandemic As Seen Through Your Camera Roll

by Annabel Edwards (NPR)

After an entire year, it’s easy to forget how suddenly the COVID-19 pandemic upended our lives. But looking back through the photos on our phones can show us just how quickly everything changed.

We asked people to send us their last “normal” photo of 2020 and their first pandemic photo. Thousands of you responded.

From college acceptances to remote learning, planning a wedding to sharing vows over Zoom, hugging a grandparent to mourning them alone — these are some of the stories that defined our pandemic year.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

