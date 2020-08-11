Video: Police tried to cuff young boy at Florida school, Attorney Benjamin Crump plans to sue
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.
MEDIA ALERT: @BenCrumpLaw & Jacob Litigation to hold a press conference on Tuesday, Aug 11 at 10:30AM ET about the arrest of an 8-year-old boy w/ disabilities by @KWPolice. His mother, who the two firms represent, will also speak. Register (media only): https://t.co/5I8BErxSVV https://t.co/wKWtOokzDo
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 10, 2020
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity