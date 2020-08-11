Video: Police tried to cuff young boy at Florida school, Attorney Benjamin Crump plans to sue

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A civil rights lawyer plans to sue the police and school district in Key West over their arrest of a crying 8-year-old boy who allegedly punched a teacher.

Police video of the 2018 arrest, posted on social media by the lawyer, shows officers lecturing the boy and escorting him out on a felony battery charge.

MEDIA ALERT: @BenCrumpLaw & Jacob Litigation to hold a press conference on Tuesday, Aug 11 at 10:30AM ET about the arrest of an 8-year-old boy w/ disabilities by @KWPolice. His mother, who the two firms represent, will also speak. Register (media only): https://t.co/5I8BErxSVV https://t.co/wKWtOokzDo — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 10, 2020

Benjamin Crump says he’s preparing a federal lawsuit this week. An officer’s body camera shows officers trying out handcuffs on the boy and lecturing him.

Key West Police Chief Sean T. Brandenburg said Monday that his officers followed standard procedures and did nothing wrong.