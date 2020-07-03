 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
VIDEO: Frederick Douglass’ Descendants Deliver His ‘Fourth Of July’ Speech

The U.S. celebrates this Independence Day amid nationwide protests and calls for systemic reforms. In this short film, five young descendants of Frederick Douglass read and respond to excerpts of his famous speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” which asks all of us to consider America’s long history of denying equal rights to Black Americans.

A text version of the full speech is available here.

This video was inspired by Jennifer Crandall’s documentary project “Whitman, Alabama”. Visit whitmanalabama.com.

