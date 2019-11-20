 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


VIDEO: Elon Musk’s Next Quest Is A Mind-Machine Meld. Let’s Consider The Implications

by Elise Hu (NPR)


We’re ever-more reliant on our devices, whether it’s mobile phones or voice-powered home assistants, like Amazon Echo.

If today’s science continues apace, the future of humanity will likely include further symbiosis with technology. Tech entrepreneurs like Elon Musk are going all-in on brain-machine interfaces; you saw it with Musk’s company, Neuralink’s announcement about plans for brain chip implants.

But is a more direct connection between our brains and our technology something we want? What are the possibilities and the pitfalls? In this Future You with Elise Hu, tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, founder of neural interface company Kernel (a Musk competitor), and technology ethicist Tristan Harris talk about what brain-machine interfaces can offer — and the ethical considerations to make in designing the future you.

Future You’s first season is dedicated to the human body and what it will be able to do in 2050. You can find the latest episodes on YouTube or npr.org/futureyou. And send us your ideas about upgrading humans by email at futureyou@npr.org or through Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

