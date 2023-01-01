Vendor Diversity Program

stock.adobe.com

At WMFE, we know having a diverse supplier network plays a direct role in performance in our company. WMFE is committed to identifying and building relationships with diverse suppliers, consultants, and enterprises, giving them equal opportunity to be considered as business partners. We put every effort into making our supplier pool as diverse and varied as possible. We invite companies that wish to do business with WMFE to demonstrate a commitment to diversity as well as to provide high quality goods and/or services that are competitively priced and align with our mission.WMFE has goals to:



Consider and increase the number of supplier and contractors that are minority or woman-owned that will provide high quality products and services at competitive prices with outstanding customer service.

Be equitable in our vendor selection process ensuring that all minority and women-owned businesses are treated fairly.

Please feel free to submit your vendor information below. When the need arises to consider a vendor for your products/services, we will review your information and contact you if appropriate.