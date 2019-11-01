 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Vassar College Dean Selected as Stetson University President

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

The new president of Stetson University Christopher F. Roellke. Photo: Stetson University

A dean emeritus at New York’s Vassar College will become the new president of Florida’s Stetson University.

The school in DeLand, Florida, announced Wednesday that Christopher Roellke will assume the role on July 1 when current President Wendy Libby retires. Libby has been president since 2009.

Roellke is originally from West Orange, New Jersey, the same city that produced John Stetson, the university’s namesake.


Roellke tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that Stetson University has a close faculty-student relationship where people work together “to not just enhance learning but advance knowledge.”

In 1998 Roellke became a professor of education at the college in Poughkeepsie, New York. He rose to dean in 2008 and served there 10 years.

Vassar President Elizabeth How Bradley called Roellke a “wonderful” choice for Stetson.


