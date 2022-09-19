 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Vandals strike at Seminole County Democratic headquarters, three weeks after targeting GOP offices

by (WMFE)
Photo courtesy of Lynn Moira Dictor


Graffiti saying “fascists” and a banner saying “Nazis” were discovered outside the Seminole County Democratic Party headquarters in Longwood on Sunday.

The incident, which was reported to the Longwood Police Department, resembles vandalism outside the county’s GOP offices three weeks ago.

Seminole County Democratic Party chairwoman Lynn Moira Dictor said a volunteer discovered the vandalism at their offices on South Ronald Reagan Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Someone had spray-painted a call for the end of both parties and the term “fascists” on the windows, put glue in the door and hung a 10-foot-wide Republican Party banner with the words “Free Palestine” and “Nazis” on it.

“It was horrifying and it was frightening and then I got a little angry,” Dictor said. “Seminole County will not tolerate being terrorized or vandalized or ostracized because of how we pray, how we look, who we love or how we vote. And that’s how I felt after this attack.”

Dictor says she is Jewish and the language is a trigger and a “dog whistle” that points the rise of anti-Semitism.

Longwood police had no suspect as of Monday afternoon.


