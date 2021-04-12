Valencia College West Vaccination Site Up and Running After Stormy Weather Forces Weekend Closure

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Photo: Orange County Government

The FEMA vaccination site at Valencia College West in Orlando is open again today after closing this weekend due to bad weather. 

The vaccination site closed early on Saturday and didn’t open at all on Sunday due to a series of storms that brought lightning and heavy rain to the area. 

But the site has resumed normal operations this week reopening on Monday morning at 7 am. 

PIO Master Sergeant Lakisha Croley says despite the weekend closure, the lines are no longer than normal.

“Actually the lines are not. They’re actually running pretty efficiently. Most folks are getting through within 30 minutes which is typical.”

Croley says there was no damage done to the site by the storms.

“Nope. There was no damage. Just a little bit of debris on the site but easily been removed and picked up. Mostly leaves and branches.”

Some 3,000 Johnson & Johnson shots are available on site daily.

The site is a walk-up site. No appointments are needed. 


