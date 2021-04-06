Vaccines Are No Longer Available at the Salvation Army of Osceola County This Morning

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The Florida Department of Health made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The Salvation Army of Osceola County will no longer offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines today.

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County says the mobile vaccine clinic will be rescheduled at a later date.

Interested and eligible Florida residents should go to the Salvation Army Orlando instead to get their shot from 9 am until 7 pm or until supplies run out. Walkups only.

In Osceola County, the DOH continues to offer vaccines at Centro Cristiano Dios de Pactos Church by appointment or by walk-up.

There’s also a site at Chambers Park Community Center and Infantry Veteran’s Park. Both sites require appointments. The Community Center site is open from 9 am until 2 pm. And the Veteran’s Park site is open from 9 am until 5 pm.