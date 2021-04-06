Vaccines Are No Longer Available at the Salvation Army of Osceola County This Morning
The Florida Department of Health made the announcement Tuesday morning.
The Salvation Army of Osceola County will no longer offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines today.
The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County says the mobile vaccine clinic will be rescheduled at a later date.
Interested and eligible Florida residents should go to the Salvation Army Orlando instead to get their shot from 9 am until 7 pm or until supplies run out. Walkups only.
In Osceola County, the DOH continues to offer vaccines at Centro Cristiano Dios de Pactos Church by appointment or by walk-up.
There’s also a site at Chambers Park Community Center and Infantry Veteran’s Park. Both sites require appointments. The Community Center site is open from 9 am until 2 pm. And the Veteran’s Park site is open from 9 am until 5 pm.
