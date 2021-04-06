 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Vaccine Appointments Are Still Available at the Orange County Convention Center, Residents Encouraged to Register

by (WMFE)

Photo: Orange County Government

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Anyone 16 and up can get vaccinated at the Orange County Convention Center drive thru vaccine site. 

The appointments are for the week of April 12 through April 16.

Residents who are 18 years old and up can sign up to get the shot at the ocfl.net/vaccine portal. 

A parent or guardian must register 16 and 17 year olds for the shot and be present for the vaccination.

Make sure to have insurance information handy along with medical history for the registration process. 

Anyone 18 and up can get either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shot on site. 16 and 17 year olds can only get the Pfizer shot.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP