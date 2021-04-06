Vaccine Appointments Are Still Available at the Orange County Convention Center, Residents Encouraged to Register
Anyone 16 and up can get vaccinated at the Orange County Convention Center drive thru vaccine site.
Appointments are still available for the Drive-Thru #COVID19 Vaccination Site at @OCCC. Book now by visiting https://t.co/cMQd4NrV67. https://t.co/5vMn09v1VV
— Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings (@OCFLMayor) April 6, 2021
The appointments are for the week of April 12 through April 16.
Residents who are 18 years old and up can sign up to get the shot at the ocfl.net/vaccine portal.
A parent or guardian must register 16 and 17 year olds for the shot and be present for the vaccination.
Make sure to have insurance information handy along with medical history for the registration process.
Anyone 18 and up can get either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shot on site. 16 and 17 year olds can only get the Pfizer shot.
