 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Vaccine appointments a challenge for seniors without internet prowess or access

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

For seniors eager to get a coronavirus vaccine, it helps a lot to have internet access and know how to find things online.

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s have joined Publix now in offering vaccines for Florida seniors.

This dramatically increases the options if you’re eligible. But you will have to go online and register and do it fast before the appointments are filled.

AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson says many seniors are challenged by the registration process.

“If you do not have high-speed internet access and the devices to go online and complete the processes that the various channels have, then your options are limited,” he said.

Some rely on help from family members or even relative strangers, which poses a fraud risk for the seniors.

Each county has a different number you can call to register for a vaccine from the Health Department. You can find it at myvaccine.fl.gov — if you have the internet access.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP