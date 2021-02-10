Vaccine appointments a challenge for seniors without internet prowess or access

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



For seniors eager to get a coronavirus vaccine, it helps a lot to have internet access and know how to find things online.

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s have joined Publix now in offering vaccines for Florida seniors.

This dramatically increases the options if you’re eligible. But you will have to go online and register and do it fast before the appointments are filled.

AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson says many seniors are challenged by the registration process.

“If you do not have high-speed internet access and the devices to go online and complete the processes that the various channels have, then your options are limited,” he said.

Some rely on help from family members or even relative strangers, which poses a fraud risk for the seniors.

Each county has a different number you can call to register for a vaccine from the Health Department. You can find it at myvaccine.fl.gov — if you have the internet access.