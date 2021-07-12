 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Pop-Up Vaccination Sites Open at Community Centers in the Orlando Area Starting Today

The first of seven, one-day pop-up vaccination sites has opened today at Engelwood Neighborhood Center. 

Eligible residents can choose from the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines today at the “I Got My Shot” trailer parked at the center from 2:30 to 5 pm.

The trailer’s next stop will be the Rosemont Neighborhood Center from 2:30 to 5 pm on Tuesday. 

Mayor Buddy Dyer says it’s crucial to make sure as many schoolkids as possible get the vaccine before August.

“Um, it’s important that we give them enough time to have a couple of weeks so that they can get both doses and be fully vaccinated.”

Dyer says the choice is simple-get vaccinated and stay safe back in the classroom.

“Going back to school is coming right up. It’s the middle part of July. So three or four weeks to go. So, get vaccinated.”

Children 12 to 17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine whereas students 18 and older can get the J & J shot.

A parent or guardian must give permission in order for their child to get the shot. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

