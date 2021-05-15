Vaccination Rates Low For Rural North Florida Counties

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



COVID-19 vaccination rates are low for rural counties in North Florida. For Baker and Holmes counties, only about 22% of the total population has received at least one shot.

Rates in the nearby counties of Washington, Calhoun, and Gilchrist are only slightly higher.

The Kaiser Family Foundation has been surveying public opinion about COVID-19 vaccines since last December. The foundation’s Liz Hamel says the divide in who wants to get a vaccine and who doesn’t has less to do with geography and more to do with political opinion.