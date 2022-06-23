 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Utilities commit to clean energy but are not on track to meet goals, report says

by (WMFE)

Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green


A new report shows that utilities across the Southeast — including in Florida — are not on track to meet goals for transitioning to cleaner energy by midcentury. 

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy produced the report based on scientific guidance that emissions must be at net-zero by midcentury to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. 

The report’s authors compared utilities’ decarbonization goals with internal plans. Maggie Shober of SACE says at its current rate, FPL’s parent company will NOT meet its goal. 

“Even though they have a target for 2045, they are not on track to decarbonize by 2050 at their current rate. So we’re seeing inconsistencies between utility goals and their plans.” 

NextEra Energy, which owns Florida Power & Light, announced this month it would work toward eliminating emissions by 2045, a goal it says is the most ambitious ever by an energy provider.


