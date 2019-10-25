 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Using LIDAR To Better Understand Storm Force Winds.

by (WMFE)
NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin

The 2019 hurricane season is winding down, but researchers at the Florida Institute of Technology are just getting started on a project that could help us better understand how wind affects buildings, and be better prepared for hurricanes of the future.

Florida Tech’s 3 year, $421,000 grant will help a team of investigators led by mechanical and civil engineering professor Jean-Paul Pinelli, aerospace engineering professor Chelakara Subramanian and ocean engineering and marine sciences professor Steven Lazarus, develop a wireless sensor network system.

Dr. Steven Lazarus joins Intersection to explain how the research project uses LIDAR– like the sensors that help steer autonomous vehicles– to track the impact of wind. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

