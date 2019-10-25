Using LIDAR To Better Understand Storm Force Winds.

The 2019 hurricane season is winding down, but researchers at the Florida Institute of Technology are just getting started on a project that could help us better understand how wind affects buildings, and be better prepared for hurricanes of the future.

Florida Tech’s 3 year, $421,000 grant will help a team of investigators led by mechanical and civil engineering professor Jean-Paul Pinelli, aerospace engineering professor Chelakara Subramanian and ocean engineering and marine sciences professor Steven Lazarus, develop a wireless sensor network system.

Dr. Steven Lazarus joins Intersection to explain how the research project uses LIDAR– like the sensors that help steer autonomous vehicles– to track the impact of wind.