Use the Force and Vote: Actor Mark Hamill, Rep. Eskamani and Volunteers Team Up for Florida Phone Bank

Residents have until Saturday to request a vote-by-mail ballot and early voting ends November 1st in most Florida counties.

Hamill said Florida is a battleground state and it’s his dream to turn the state blue, making Election Night an early evening for everyone.

Hamill spoke before Rep. Anna Eskamani and other Florida Democrats joined a phone bank just weeks ahead of the presidential election.

“We turn Florida blue, there’s no possible path to victory for the current occupant of the White House. And every year they say this is the most important election of our lives. I’ve been hearing that as long as I’ve been voting. And it could not be more true than in this election.”

Hamill said healthcare and climate change, issues especially important to Floridians, are on the ballot.

He said a lot of people have realized they made a mistake in 2016 when they gambled on Donald Trump for president. He said this election is a chance to change that.

“The polls look good. But we should campaign as though we’re double digits behind. The worst thing we can do is succumb to complacency.”

He said calling undecided voters before the election is still crucial as social distancing has made it harder to canvass in person.

