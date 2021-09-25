USDA: Ferret tests positive for COVID-19 in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Federal officials say a ferret has tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that this is the first ferret to test positive for COVID-19 in the United States.

A ferret in the European nation of Slovenia previously tested positive for the virus. USDA officials say samples from the Florida ferret were tested after the animal showed symptoms that included sneezing and coughing.

Officials believe the ferret acquired the infection from a person with COVID-19. The small mustelids are commonly kept as pets. Officials didn’t say where in Florida the infected ferret was found.