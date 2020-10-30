 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
US Rep. Stephanie Murphy Says Federal Government Should Keep Voters Better Informed About Hacks To The Election System

by (WMFE)

US Representatives Stephanie Murphy and Darren Soto held a press conference in Orlando Friday about foreign interference in elections. Image: Facebook Live screenshot

Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy says the federal government should provide more information to voters about the threat of foreign interference in elections. 

The Orlando Democrat said members of the Florida delegation received a classified briefing today from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence about recent attempts by Russia and Iran to interfere in the election. 

Murphy said she and Republican congressman Michael Waltz requested the briefing. 

She said federal agencies notify elections offices when there’s been a hack by a foreign adversary. 

“And then they leave it up to those various offices to notify the particular voters, if they even decide to notify the particular voters. And I don’t think that is good for transparency or to allow the voters to have the information they need to go check their registration.”

Murphy said there needs to be more consistency about the way information is released when there’s been a hack.

Murphy and Waltz introduced legislation last year requiring the federal government to notify congress, state officials and the public when elections systems are hacked.


