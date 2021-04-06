 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
US Rep. Alcee Hastings dies at 84; was impeached as judge

by The Associated Press (AP)

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., speaks during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hastings, the longtime Congressman from Florida has died after a two-year fight with pancreatic cancer. The Palm Beach County Democrat died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, according to his chief of staff, Lale M. Morrison. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rep. Alcee Hastings, the fiercely liberal longtime Florida congressman who was dogged throughout his tenure by an impeachment that ended his fast-rising judicial career, has died at 84.

Hastings was known as an advocate for minorities, a defender of Israel and a voice for gays, immigrants, women and the elderly.

But his impeachment remained a nagging footnote. He was acquitted of charges that he solicited a bribe as a judge, but the House impeached him anyway and the Senate convicted him.

In 1992, he won a seat in Congress. Hastings was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two years ago.


