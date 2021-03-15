 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


US prison guards refusing vaccine despite COVID-19 outbreaks

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Bill Oxford

Prison guards are refusing coronavirus vaccines at alarming rates.

That’s causing some public health experts to worry about the prospect of controlling the pandemic both inside and outside of prison.

Infection rates in prisons are more than four times as high as in the general public. Prison staff helped accelerate outbreaks by refusing to wear masks, downplaying people’s symptoms and haphazardly enforcing social distancing and hygiene protocols in confined, poorly ventilated spaces ripe for viral spread.

A Florida correctional officer polled his colleagues earlier this year in a private Facebook group about whether they’d take the COVID-19 vaccine if offered. More than half said, “Hell no.”


