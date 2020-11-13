 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


“Uprooting Prejudice” At The Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

One of the photos from the "Uprooting Prejudice" exhibit "Faces of Change" by Minneapolis-based photographer and author John Noltner

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

There’s a new exhibition at the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida. It’s the first phase of an exhibit called “Uprooting Prejudice,” and it’s called “Faces of Change.”

It’s a series of photographs of – and quotes from – protesters on the streets of Minneapolis, in the immediate wake of George Floyd’s murder.

Photographer John Noltner of Minneapolis is the founder of the media arts project, Peace of My Mind, and the man behind the images.

Noltner and Serena Ahmed, the center’s program coordinator, spoke with 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about the exhibit.

Noltner began the conversation describing his media arts project and talking about what drew him out to the street with his camera that day.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about Noltner’s exhibit and the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida at the center’s website.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

TOP