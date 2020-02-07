 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Update: Fifth Third Bank Will Continue to Donate to State’s Voucher Program After Pulling Funding

by (WMFE)

Fifth Third Bank has reversed its decision and will continue to fund voucher programs. Photo: Leighann Blackwood, @ohleighann

Fifth Third Bank will continue to donate to a Florida scholarship program that provides vouchers for low-income students to attend private schools, some of them banning LGBTQ students. 

The bank pulled funding for the AAA Scholarship Foundation Tax Credit Program last week after an Orlando Sentinel investigation found some Christian schools that participate in the program ban LGBTQ students from enrolling.

The bank says it changed its mind after conducting a comprehensive review of the program, saying quote, “We believe that support-whether in the form of scholarships or financial education-helps build stronger, more inclusive communities.” 

Opponents to the voucher program say they want statewide rules that only allow schools that don’t discriminate according to a student or parent’s sexual orientation or gender identity to receive funding. 

Read their full statement here. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP