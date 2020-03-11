 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


UPDATE: Coronavirus Cancellations At Convention Center Top $283M

by (WMFE)

Aerial photo of the Orange County Convention Center, courtesy of the convention center.

The cancellations continue to grow at the Orange County Convention Center to more than $283 million dollars. 

Now five large events have been canceled at the Orange County Convention Center. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons canceled its planned conference Tuesday. That event alone was expected to bring 30,000 attendees and $77 million dollars in economic impact.

In total, five events have been canceled that were expected to bring 109-thousand attendees. Events as far away as April 23 have now been canceled.

The convention centers tallies the economic losses from those canceled events to more than $283 million dollars.

Canceled events include:

HIMSS20 Global Health Conference & Exhibition | March 9-13, 2020 | Estimated Attendance: 43,000 | Economic Impact: $113 million

Grainger Show 2020 | March 15-17, 2020 | Estimated Attendance: 13,000 | Economic Impact: $33 million

American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons | March 24-28, 2020 | Estimated Attendance: 30,000 | Economic Impact: $77 million

Ellucian Live 2020 | April 5-8, 2020 | Estimated Attendance: 8,500 | Economic Impact: $21.8 million

McDonald’s Corporation Worldwide Conference | April 20-23, 2020 | Estimated Attendance: 15,000 | Economic Impact: $38.5 million


Abe Aboraya

