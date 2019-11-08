 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Unpacking Central Florida Election Results

by (WMFE)
Vote Here signs

Mayor Buddy Dyer has been re-elected to a fifth full term, extending his 16 year tenure at the helm of Orlando. Mayor Dyer says he’ll focus on transportation, housing and completing the Dr. Phillips Center in his next term. 

Orlando was not the only Central Florida city voting for a mayor or commissioners on Tuesday: Oviedo has a new mayor: Megan Sladek, and cities and towns from Brevard to Lake County turned out to the polls to vote for new leadership and vote on referendums on taxes and charter amendments. 

Florida Today Government Editor Dave Berman joins Intersection to discuss the results of the Cape Canaveral election where Rocky Randels was defeated after three decades on the city council, and other races that got voters to the polls Tuesday.

Republican political analyst Frank Torres and Democratic political analyst Dick Batchelor discuss Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s re-election, focusing on issues that drove the campaign like affordable housing and transportation. And they weigh in on the runoff race between Bakari Burns and Gary Siplin for city commission in District 6; growth in Oviedo, term limits and low turnout in municipal elections.

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

