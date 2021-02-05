 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


University Of Miami Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases Among Students Increase

by Sherrilyn Cabrera (WLRN )

Photo: Dylan Ferreira

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

University of Miami President Julio Frenk announced new COVID-19 restrictions in a video message Friday.

He raised concerns about a rise in cases among students — including the more contagious UK strain.

“All fraternity houses are closed to any and all outside guests. Large student gatherings or in-person activities will be canceled beginning at noon, Friday, February 5, and students should not congregate in groups of more than 10.”

Frenk said in-person learning will continue since they have not seen spread in classrooms.

The restrictions will continue until February 16th.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 638 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP