University Of Miami Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases Among Students Increase
University of Miami President Julio Frenk announced new COVID-19 restrictions in a video message Friday.
He raised concerns about a rise in cases among students — including the more contagious UK strain.
“All fraternity houses are closed to any and all outside guests. Large student gatherings or in-person activities will be canceled beginning at noon, Friday, February 5, and students should not congregate in groups of more than 10.”
Frenk said in-person learning will continue since they have not seen spread in classrooms.
The restrictions will continue until February 16th.
According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 638 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
