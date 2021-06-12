 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


University of Florida recovering from $54.5M shortfall amid pandemic

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Antonio Lopez


GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s athletic department had a $54.5 million shortfall during the 2020-21 fiscal year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gators were able to weather the significant financial losses with a supplement from the Southeastern Conference and a sizeable reserve.

The University Athletic Association released its annual budget summary amid the school’s two-day board of trustees meeting that ended Friday.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin expressed optimism that one of the country’s most successful sports programs would rebound without any long-term setbacks. He says “it’s something we hope we never have to do again.”


