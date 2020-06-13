University of Central Florida’s Summer Graduation Ceremony Will be Virtual

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The State University System of Florida has ordered all state universities to develop “alternate plans” for summer graduation ceremonies.



The University of Central Florida is among public universities in the state that will take their graduation ceremonies online this summer.

In a letter to students Friday, the UCF Registrar’s Office said the school, “will be unable to host a traditional ceremony for our summer graduates until it is safe to do so.”

“As with the Spring 2020 virtual commencement, this acknowledgement is meant to complement, not replace, the traditional ceremony,” it read.

UCF says it’s working with student government at the school to plan a virtual event on August 1 to celebrate the summer class of 2020.

Disney’s George Kalogridis who is a UCF alumni will be the commencement speaker.

The school says it still plans on rescheduling spring and summer graduations.

Students can buy and rent caps and gowns for graduation photos, but Herff Jones says it will also offer full refunds on canceled orders.

UCF’s spring online graduation took place on May 2. Speakers were Seattle Seahawks and UCF alumni Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin.

