 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


University of Central Florida Coronavirus Testing Site Will Get 5,000 Additional Kits Friday

by (WMFE)

Photo: Trust Tru Katsande @iamtrue

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The test sites have been purchased from a private FDA-approved lab based in Kentucky.

The drive-thru coronavirus testing site on the University of Central Florida campus will receive 5,000 additional test kits Friday. 

Winter Springs company Aventus Health has been administering about 100 tests per day, with an average testing time of six minutes or less. CEO Oliver Dawoud says results are processed directly in their labs. 

“So, we’ve been averaging right now, we’re really proud of it, that everyone’s getting their results in about twenty four hours. The max that they could end up getting their results is forty eight hours.”

Dawoud says the company had to update its phone system and website to handle the huge volume of requests they’ve been getting. He says they should be able to test 250 people per day by Monday. 

Dawoud says they’ve put in another order for 5,000 kits that should arrive next week to respond to this demand.

“That gives us an additional 10,000 tests to what we currently have to be able to administer.”

People must have an appointment and a doctor’s order to be tested on site. 

To listen to the story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ... Read Full Bio »

TOP