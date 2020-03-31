University Counselling Services Find New Ways To Connect With Students During Pandemic

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



One side effect of the coronavirus pandemic is its impact on mental health. Stay-at-home orders and the pivot to remote learning is forcing university counseling services to find new ways to connect with students who need help.

Twenty year old UCF sophomore Ashley Warris said she has been struggling with her mental health while self-isolating.

In an email to WMFE, Warris said that she is having trouble sleeping and that she wonders what’s in store for the future.

Karen Hoffman, the director of UCF Counseling and Psychological Services, said social distancing and worrying about the future are an added challenge for students who already have mental health struggles.

“I mean, we already had students that were struggling with feeling alone, disconnected and isolated, and this is just going to impact that exponentially,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman said CAPS is making more resources available. They are now providing access to a self-help website for free, along with links to coping strategies, and a community provider database to search for nearby counselors.