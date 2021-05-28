Universal Orlando Raises Minimum Wage to $15

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando Resort is raising its starting minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Universal says the higher wages apply to both full and part-time workers starting June 27.

That makes Universal the first resort in Central Florida’s theme park mecca to raise its base pay to $15 an hour.

Unionized workers at cross-town rival Walt Disney World approved a contract three years ago that scales up to $15 by October 2021.

The wage hike applies only to the Florida resort, but other Universal workers should see pay hikes as well.

The resort is hiring thousands of workers for what should be a busy summer.