 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Universal Orlando Raises Minimum Wage to $15

by AP (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando Resort is raising its starting minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Universal says the higher wages apply to both full and part-time workers starting June 27.

That makes Universal the first resort in Central Florida’s theme park mecca to raise its base pay to $15 an hour.

Unionized workers at cross-town rival Walt Disney World approved a contract three years ago that scales up to $15 by October 2021.

The wage hike applies only to the Florida resort, but other Universal workers should see pay hikes as well.

The resort is hiring thousands of workers for what should be a busy summer.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP