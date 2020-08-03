Universal Orlando laying off undisclosed number of workers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Almost two months after reopening, Universal Orlando is laying off an undisclosed number of workers.

Universal spokesman Tom Schroder said in an email Monday that the Florida theme park resort was reducing its workforce “to reflect current priorities and needs.”

Universal has put the construction of a new theme park, Epic Universe, on pause because of the pandemic.

Universal Orlando closed its doors in March as the novel coronavirus started spreading in the U.S.

It was the first of Orlando’s major theme park operators to reopen when it welcomed back visitors in early June. SeaWorld reopened in late June. Walt Disney World reopened last month.