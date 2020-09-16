Universal Orlando Announces Extended Furloughs For 5,400 Workers

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Nearly 5,400 Universal Orlando workers will go on extended furlough as the theme park struggles with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The workers were originally notified of the furlough back in May, but in a letter to county and state leaders Universal Orlando said the furlough will extend at least 6 months.

Universal Orlando said it doesn’t expect the furloughs to be permanent but did warn it could take until next year to recover from the economic loss.

SeaWorld filed a similar letter with the state, which is required by federal law, alerting leaders of a mass layoff of some 1,900 workers who were furloughed since March.