Central Florida News


Universal Orlando Actor Fired for Making Racist Hand Gesture

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

The actor has been fired. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character “Gru” has been fired for making an “OK” hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl.

Universal spokesman Tom Schroder on Wednesday confirmed to The Associated Press in an email that the unidentified actor no longer works for the company. Schroder says what the actor did is unacceptable.

A photo shows the actor fully disguised as “Gru” from the “Despicable Me” movie franchise standing behind the girl with a hand making the “OK” gesture on her shoulder.

The photo was taken at a character breakfast.

The “OK” gesture was added last week to the Anti-Defamation League’s online database of hate symbols.


