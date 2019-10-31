 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
‘United States Of Opioids’ Author On Central Florida’s Fight Against Opioid Addiction

by (WMFE)
Harry Nelson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

A new report on the opioid crisis, commissioned by Orlando’s Project Opioid, shows the number of non-fatal overdoses coming into emergency rooms is up 7% this year, and overdose deaths are up 9% to 413 deaths. 

Still healthcare attorney and author Harry Nelson says Central Florida is doing some things right in its approach to the opioid crisis. Nelson, who’s the author of United States of Opioids; A Prescription For Liberating A Nation In Pain, was in Orlando this week to speak to stakeholders in Project Opioid. 

He sat down to talk with Intersection’s Matthew Peddie about the nationwide crisis, and what makes Orlando’s approach to the crisis unique.


