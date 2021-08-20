 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


United Launch Alliance Requires COVID Vaccinations For Employees

by (WMFE)

ULA’s Tory Bruno (right) had the honor to host Dr. Eugene Parker (center), heliophysics pioneer, and Dr Thomas Zurbuchen (left), NASA associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate, on the launch pad to see the rocket that will launch Parker #SolarProbe on its way to the sun. Photo: United Launch Alliance


Rocket company United Launch Alliance is requiring its employees to receive the COVID vaccine.

Starting September 1, ULA is requiring the vaccine as a condition of employment, becoming one of the first aerospace companies to mandate vaccinations for its employees.

“I took this decision with great reluctance,” said CEO Tory Bruno. “The much higher transmissibility of the Delta variant has affected operations at the Cape [in Florida] and in Decatur [Alabama]. Without this action, we would be unable to hold our mission commitments or help keep teammates safe who cannot be vaccinated.”

While ULA is headquartered in Colorado, the company employs about 470 people in Florida. ULA has facilities on Florida’s Space Coast, and launch pads at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

In a statement to WMFE, the company said “this requirement places ULA in a much better position to meet our nation’s needs and our manifest commitments while protecting the health of everyone at our facilities.”

ULA is a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing. This year, the company launched two missions from Cape Canaveral and is set to launch Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft and a NASA science mission to the Trojan asteroids in the coming months.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP