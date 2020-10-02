 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


UNITE HERE Local 737 Workers Caravan for Vice President Joe Biden in Kissimmee

Photo: Danielle Prieur

The event was held in support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of the upcoming election.

Workers wore bright red UNITE HERE shirts and waved Puerto Rican flags as cars formed a caravan at the Osceola Heritage Park.

Jonas Nazaioe is originally from Haiti. He worked in food and beverages at Disney until he was laid off. His primary focus in the upcoming election is the economy.

Jonas Nazaioe. Photo: Danielle Prieur

“I need to do something to get money in the house. To feed my wife. To feed my daughter. And I have a lot of people in my country they need help so I have to help them out also.”

 

Suehaly Delgado. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Suehaly Delgado could lose her job as a housekeeper at Disney. But she says she’s more concerned about what will happen to her two boys – both Marines – after this election.

Her youngest son already said he will leave the service if Trump is reelected after the president allegedly called war heroes “suckers” and “losers”.

“I feel so proud for my sons because they decide to serve this country. They have another option. If they want to go to college, but they want to serve this country. Because they love this country. Because they don’t want no more abuse, you know?”

Trump was expected to campaign in Central Florida today but the in-person visit was canceled after he tested positive for coronavirus. He will now make his remarks virtually.

Biden is expected to visit South Florida on Monday.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

