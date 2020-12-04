UNITE HERE 737 Asks for Help to Feed Some Two Thousand Theme Park Workers And Their Families

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



UNITE HERE Local 737 says they’ve stopped getting donations from a federal food box program which was feeding some 2,000 theme park workers and their families.

In November, federal funding for the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program was cut.

Local 737 relied on this program to provide 3,900 boxes of food a week to theme park workers in Orlando and Kissimmee since May.

Now President Jeremy Haicken says they’ll have to raise some 30,000 dollars a week to make up the difference.

“But we’re going to continue. We actually have a team of volunteers in the office right now packing about 2,000 bags of dry goods. And our plan is to raise enough money to continue this program indefinitely. We have no plans on stopping.”

Haicken says the union is calling on Congress to pass a second round of coronavirus relief to support hospitality workers in the region.

He says right now they’re relying on member funds and other fundraised dollars to keep the food assistance program going.

“So, where the federal government fails the union is going to step in and do what we do which is get people together and help each other out.”

The next food distribution event will take place at the Seasons Florida Resort in Kissimmee tomorrow at 7 am.

