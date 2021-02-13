 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Uninsured Floridians Can Buy An ACA Plan Starting Monday

by Verónica Zaragovia (WLRN)

Photo: National Cancer Institute

A special enrollment starts Monday to buy health insurance on the federal marketplace. That was set up by the Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare.

The federal government is opening another enrollment period from February 15th to May 15th. That’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People who are uninsured in South Florida can see if they qualify for financial assistance. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, most consumers can find a plan for 50 dollars or less a month.

The website address is healthcare.gov.


