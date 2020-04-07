Unemployment System Up To Speed- DeSantis; Residents Urged to Support Restaurants For 407 Day; Recession But No Depression On Horizon, Says Economist Hank Fishkind: Your Coronavirus Update for 4/7

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.





Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

Florida governor says unemployment system now up to speed

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state’s heavily criticized unemployment system should now be able to handle the crush of applicants it is receiving as workers lose their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said Monday that the computer system’s capacity has been increased to handle 120,000 simultaneous connections, about double the peak usage in recent weeks.

More than 520,000 Floridians have applied for unemployment since March 15, compared to 326,000 in all of last year.

State statistics show that more than 13,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease and 253 have died since the outbreak began.

Residents urged to support local restaurants for “407 day”

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Orlando residents are being encouraged to order carryout from hundreds of participating restaurants and then take a selfie and tag it #407Day. The move aims to support restaurants that are struggling to stay open during the pandemic, with dining rooms closed and a stay at home order in place.

Jonathan Poweski, General Manager of The Coop in Winter Park, said the restaurant has lost business since their main dining room closed to the public, but curbside pickup is helping them stay afloat.

“At the end of the day, we want to be there when this is all over,” said Poweski.

“And our best chance is by people getting out there and ordering out, whether it be pickup or delivery.”

Economic pain on the horizon, but no Depression

Nicole Darden Creston, WMFE

Recent economic reports show a record-shattering 10 million Americans applied for unemployment compensation in the last two weeks, and the markets on a roller coaster ride.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that things will be hard for the next few months financially, but the country is not headed into a depression.

“The abrupt and drastic fall in economic activity is indeed unprecedented and frankly worse than the Great Depression,” said Fishkind.

But unlike the great depression, he said, the Federal Reserve will continue to respond aggressively to prevent the failure of the financial system.

“And second, the huge stimulus packages congress has passed, and the additional stimulus that’s sure to come, will offset a substantial proportion of the incomes that are lost during this recession,” said Fishkind.

The outlook for Orlando is grim, though, where almost 40% of all jobs are in tourism, hospitality and the non-grocery retail sector.

“By May, most of these jobs are going to be lost, and the unemployment rate may reach 30%. The only good news in all this is that it won’t last all that long,” said Fishkind.

Fishkind said he expects the recession to last between 6 and 9 months.

Click here to read WMFE’s previous reporting on coronavirus